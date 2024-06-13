Welcome to Madurai Kitchen

Madurai Kitchen is a family-owned Indian restaurant located in Arlington Heights and Warrenville IL. Since our establishment in 2022, we have been serving a wide variety of delicious and authentic South Indian dishes. Our passion for food and commitment to quality is evident in every dish we serve. From our flavorful curries to our crispy dosas, we strive to provide our customers with an unforgettable dining experience. Whether you're a spice enthusiast or prefer milder flavors, our menu has something to satisfy every palate. Join us today and embark on a culinary journey at Madurai Kitchen.





We are open for lunch and dinner, offering a variety of culinary delights, including Indian biriyani, Indian dosa, authentic parotta, and more. Our staffs are friendly and passionate about serving only the highest quality food to our customers, and we strive to ensure that each guest leaves completely satisfied.