Best samosa in Warrenville, IL.

Delicious Samosas Await You

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Samosa Delights

Samosa Delights

Our samosas are a must-try for anyone craving authentic Indian flavors. Each crispy pastry is filled with a savory blend of spiced potatoes and peas, making them the perfect appetizer or snack. Enjoy them with our tangy tamarind chutney for an extra burst of flavor. Whether you're a vegetarian or just love good food, our samosas will satisfy your cravings.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup

Convenient Delivery and Pickup

We offer easy delivery and pickup options for your convenience. Enjoy our delicious samosas from the comfort of your home or grab them on the go. Simply place your order online or call us, and we'll have your favorite snacks ready for you. Experience the best of Indian cuisine without the hassle.

Our location

Map showing the location of Madurai Kitchen and Bar on 28251 Diehl Rd in Warrenville
Madurai Kitchen and Bar

Warrenville, IL

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