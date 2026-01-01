Best idli-sambar in Warrenville, IL.

Authentic Indian Cuisine in Warrenville, IL

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Delicious Idli Sambar: A South Indian Favorite

Delicious Idli Sambar: A South Indian Favorite

Indulge in fluffy idlis and flavorful sambar at our Indian restaurant. Our idli sambar is a beloved vegetarian dish that's perfect for breakfast or brunch. The soft idlis soak up the aromatic sambar, creating a delightful burst of flavors in every bite.
Convenient Indian Takeaway and Delivery Options

Convenient Indian Takeaway and Delivery Options

Satisfy your cravings with our convenient Indian takeaway and delivery options. Enjoy the flavors of authentic biryani, flavorful vegetarian curries, and classic tikka masala in the comfort of your own home. Whether you prefer pickup or delivery, we've got you covered.

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Map showing the location of Madurai Kitchen and Bar on 28251 Diehl Rd in Warrenville
Madurai Kitchen and Bar

Warrenville, IL

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