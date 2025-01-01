Best fish-curry in Warrenville, IL.

Authentic Indian Cuisine in Warrenville, IL
Delicious Fish Curry and More

Delicious Fish Curry and More

Indulge in our flavorful fish curry, a beloved Indian classic. Our chefs expertly blend aromatic spices with tender fish to create a dish that's both comforting and satisfying. Whether you prefer it mild or spicy, our fish curry is a must-try for seafood enthusiasts.
Convenient Indian Takeaway and Delivery Options

Convenient Indian Takeaway and Delivery Options

Satisfy your cravings with our convenient Indian takeaway and delivery options. Enjoy our flavorful biryani, vegetarian curry, and tikka masala from the comfort of your home. Whether you prefer pickup or delivery, we've got you covered. Order now for a delicious Indian feast.

Our location

Map of Madurai Kitchen and Bar in Warrenville, IL
Madurai Kitchen and Bar

Warrenville, IL

Address
28251 Diehl Rd Warrenville, IL 60555
Contacts
(888) 623-8724 admin@maduraikitchen.net
Loading today's hours...
Order Now
Order with App Order online