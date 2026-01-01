Best chicken-tikka in Warrenville, IL.

Savor Our Chicken Tikka

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Delicious Chicken Tikka

Delicious Chicken Tikka

Our chicken tikka is marinated in a blend of aromatic spices and yogurt, grilled to perfection for a smoky flavor. Each bite is tender and juicy, making it a favorite among our guests. Served with fresh naan and a side of tangy mint chutney, this dish embodies the essence of Indian cuisine. Come experience the rich flavors that make our chicken tikka truly unforgettable.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup

Convenient Delivery and Pickup

Enjoy our chicken tikka from the comfort of your home with our easy delivery options. You can also choose to pick up your order directly from our restaurant for a quick and convenient meal. Whether you're hosting a gathering or just craving a delicious dinner, our service ensures you get your favorite dishes hot and fresh. Order now and indulge in a delightful culinary experience.

Our location

Map showing the location of Madurai Kitchen and Bar on 28251 Diehl Rd in Warrenville
Madurai Kitchen and Bar

Warrenville, IL

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