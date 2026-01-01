Best butter-naan in Warrenville, IL.

Indulge in our butter naan, a soft and fluffy Indian bread brushed with rich, creamy butter. Pair it with our flavorful biryani or savory tikka masala for a truly satisfying meal. Whether dining in or ordering takeaway, our butter naan is a must-try for all Indian cuisine enthusiasts.
Convenient Indian Takeaway and Delivery Options
Enjoy convenient Indian takeaway and delivery options at our restaurant. Indulge in flavorful biryani, aromatic curry, and creamy tikka masala from the comfort of your home. Whether you prefer pickup or delivery, our butter naan and other vegetarian options are just a call away.