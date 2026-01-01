Best butter-naan in Warrenville, IL.

Authentic Indian Cuisine in Warrenville, IL

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Delicious Butter Naan and Indian Cuisine

Delicious Butter Naan and Indian Cuisine

Indulge in our butter naan, a soft and fluffy Indian bread brushed with rich, creamy butter. Pair it with our flavorful biryani or savory tikka masala for a truly satisfying meal. Whether dining in or ordering takeaway, our butter naan is a must-try for all Indian cuisine enthusiasts.
Convenient Indian Takeaway and Delivery Options

Convenient Indian Takeaway and Delivery Options

Enjoy convenient Indian takeaway and delivery options at our restaurant. Indulge in flavorful biryani, aromatic curry, and creamy tikka masala from the comfort of your home. Whether you prefer pickup or delivery, our butter naan and other vegetarian options are just a call away.

Our location

Map showing the location of Madurai Kitchen and Bar on 28251 Diehl Rd in Warrenville
Madurai Kitchen and Bar

Warrenville, IL

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