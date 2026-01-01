Best parotta in Warrenville, IL.

Flavorful Indian Cuisine in Warrenville, IL

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Delicious Parotta: A Must-Try Indian Specialty

Delicious Parotta: A Must-Try Indian Specialty

Indulge in flaky, layered parotta. Savor with spicy curry or creamy tikka masala. A must-try in Indian cuisine. Enjoy with biryani or as a standalone delight. Perfect for vegetarians. Visit our restaurant for an authentic taste.
Convenient Indian Takeaway and Delivery Options

Convenient Indian Takeaway and Delivery Options

Looking for a convenient Indian takeaway? We offer quick pickup and delivery options for our delicious parotta, biryani, and vegetarian curry. Enjoy the flavors of tikka masala and more in the comfort of your home. Call us for a hassle-free Indian dining experience.

Our location

Map showing the location of Madurai Kitchen and Bar on 28251 Diehl Rd in Warrenville
Madurai Kitchen and Bar

Warrenville, IL

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