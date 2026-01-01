Best garlic-naan in Warrenville, IL.

Authentic Indian Cuisine in Warrenville, IL

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Delicious Garlic Naan and Indian Cuisine

Delicious Garlic Naan and Indian Cuisine

Indulge in our aromatic garlic naan, a must-try Indian bread. Savor the perfect blend of soft, fluffy texture and rich garlic flavor. Pair it with our flavorful biryani or creamy tikka masala for a truly satisfying meal. Experience authentic Indian cuisine at its best.
Convenient Indian Takeaway and Delivery Options

Convenient Indian Takeaway and Delivery Options

Satisfy your cravings with our convenient Indian takeaway and delivery options. Enjoy the flavors of authentic Indian cuisine from the comfort of your home. Indulge in our popular dishes like biryani, vegetarian curry, and tikka masala. Order now for a delicious meal, including our famous garlic naan, delivered straight to your door.

Our location

Map showing the location of Madurai Kitchen and Bar on 28251 Diehl Rd in Warrenville
Madurai Kitchen and Bar

Warrenville, IL

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