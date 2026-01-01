Best catering in Warrenville, IL.

Delicious Catering Options Available

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Catering for Every Occasion

Catering for Every Occasion

Our catering service brings the vibrant flavors of Indian cuisine right to your event. Whether you're hosting a wedding, corporate gathering, or family celebration, our menu features mouthwatering biryani, rich curries, and flavorful tikka masala. We cater to all dietary preferences, including vegetarian options, ensuring that every guest enjoys a delightful meal tailored to your needs.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup

Convenient Delivery and Pickup

We offer flexible delivery and pickup options to make enjoying our delicious Indian dishes easy and convenient. Whether you prefer to have your meal delivered straight to your door or want to pick it up fresh from our restaurant, we ensure that your experience is seamless. Enjoy the best of our menu at home or on the go.

Our location

Map showing the location of Madurai Kitchen and Bar on 28251 Diehl Rd in Warrenville
Madurai Kitchen and Bar

Warrenville, IL

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