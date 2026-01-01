Best paneer-tikka-masala in Warrenville, IL.

Authentic Indian Cuisine in Warrenville, IL.

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Delicious Paneer Tikka Masala and More

Delicious Paneer Tikka Masala and More

Indulge in our flavorful paneer tikka masala. This classic Indian dish features tender paneer cheese marinated in aromatic spices, then grilled to perfection and simmered in a rich, creamy tomato sauce. Served with fragrant basmati rice or warm, fluffy naan bread, it's a vegetarian delight that's sure to satisfy your cravings.
Convenient Indian Takeaway and Delivery Options

Convenient Indian Takeaway and Delivery Options

Satisfy your cravings with our convenient Indian takeaway and delivery options. Enjoy our flavorful paneer tikka masala, biryani, and vegetarian curries from the comfort of your home. Whether you prefer pickup or delivery, we've got you covered. Order now for a delicious Indian feast!

Our location

Map showing the location of Madurai Kitchen and Bar on 28251 Diehl Rd in Warrenville
Madurai Kitchen and Bar

Warrenville, IL

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