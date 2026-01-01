Best chaat in Warrenville, IL.

Delicious Chaat Awaits You

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Explore Our Chaat Selection

Explore Our Chaat Selection

Chaat is a vibrant and flavorful snack that captures the essence of Indian street food. Our chaat offerings include a delightful mix of crispy textures and tangy flavors, featuring ingredients like chickpeas, potatoes, and a medley of spices. Each bite is a burst of taste, perfect for sharing or enjoying on your own. Come experience the authentic taste of chaat that will leave you craving more.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options

Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options

We make it easy for you to enjoy our delicious chaat from the comfort of your home. Choose from our quick delivery service or opt for convenient pickup to savor your favorite dishes. Whether you're hosting a gathering or simply treating yourself, our chaat is just a few clicks away. Enjoy the flavors of India without the hassle.

Our location

Map showing the location of Madurai Kitchen and Bar on 28251 Diehl Rd in Warrenville
Madurai Kitchen and Bar

Warrenville, IL

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