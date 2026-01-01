Best indian-takeaway in Warrenville, IL.

Delicious Indian Takeaway

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Savor Our Indian Takeaway

Savor Our Indian Takeaway

Our Indian takeaway offers a delightful array of flavors, from aromatic biryanis to rich curries and mouthwatering tikka masala. Each dish is crafted with authentic spices and fresh ingredients, ensuring a memorable meal right at home. Whether you're craving vegetarian options or hearty meat dishes, our takeaway menu has something for everyone to enjoy.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup

Convenient Delivery and Pickup

We make enjoying our Indian takeaway easy with flexible delivery and pickup options. Order online or call ahead to have your favorite dishes ready for you. Our prompt delivery service ensures your meal arrives hot and fresh, while our pickup option allows you to grab your food at your convenience. Enjoy a taste of India without the wait.

Our location

Map showing the location of Madurai Kitchen and Bar on 28251 Diehl Rd in Warrenville
Madurai Kitchen and Bar

Warrenville, IL

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