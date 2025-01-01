Best kari in Warrenville, IL.

Authentic Indian Cuisine in Warrenville, IL" Best kari in Warrenville, IL.
Delicious Kari Dishes at Our Indian Restaurant

Delicious Kari Dishes at Our Indian Restaurant

Indulge in flavorful kari dishes at our Indian restaurant. Our kari options include vegetarian and biryani variations. Try our popular tikka masala kari for a rich and aromatic experience. Whether dining in or ordering takeaway, our kari dishes are sure to satisfy your curry cravings.
Convenient Indian Takeaway and Delivery Options

Convenient Indian Takeaway and Delivery Options

Satisfy your cravings with our convenient Indian takeaway and delivery options. Enjoy our flavorful kari dishes, biryani, and vegetarian options from the comfort of your home. Whether you're in the mood for tikka masala or curry, we've got you covered. Order now for a delicious meal delivered to your doorstep.

Our location

Map of Madurai Kitchen and Bar in Warrenville, IL
Madurai Kitchen and Bar

Warrenville, IL

Address
28251 Diehl Rd Warrenville, IL 60555
Contacts
(888) 623-8724 admin@maduraikitchen.net
Loading today's hours...
Order Now
Order with App Order online