Best paneer-tikka in Warrenville, IL.

Delicious Paneer Tikka Awaits

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Savor Our Paneer Tikka

Savor Our Paneer Tikka

Our paneer tikka is a must-try dish that brings together marinated cubes of paneer grilled to perfection. Each bite is infused with a blend of spices that create a delightful smoky flavor. Served with fresh mint chutney and onions, this vegetarian delight is perfect for those craving authentic Indian cuisine. Enjoy it as an appetizer or a main dish, and experience the rich taste of India.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup

Convenient Delivery and Pickup

We offer easy delivery and pickup options for your convenience. Enjoy our delicious paneer tikka from the comfort of your home or grab it on the go. Simply place your order online or call us, and we’ll have your meal ready for you. Whether you’re hosting a gathering or enjoying a quiet night in, our service ensures you get your favorite dishes hassle-free.

Our location

Map showing the location of Madurai Kitchen and Bar on 28251 Diehl Rd in Warrenville
Madurai Kitchen and Bar

Warrenville, IL

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