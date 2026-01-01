Best thali in Warrenville, IL.

Savor Our Delicious Thali

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Experience Our Authentic Thali

Experience Our Authentic Thali

Our thali is a vibrant platter that showcases the best of Indian cuisine. Each thali features a variety of dishes, including flavorful curries, fragrant rice, and fresh bread, all served with delightful sides. Perfect for those who want to explore different tastes, our thali is a feast for the senses, bringing the essence of India right to your table.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options

Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options

Enjoy the convenience of our delivery and pickup services. Whether you're craving a hearty thali at home or want to grab a quick meal on the go, we have you covered. Simply place your order online or by phone, and we'll ensure your delicious Indian feast is ready for you when you arrive or delivered right to your door.

Our location

Map showing the location of Madurai Kitchen and Bar on 28251 Diehl Rd in Warrenville
Madurai Kitchen and Bar

Warrenville, IL

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