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Best rasam in Warrenville, IL.

Savor Authentic Rasam Today

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Delicious Rasam for Every Taste

Delicious Rasam for Every Taste

Rasam is a flavorful South Indian soup that warms the soul. Our rasam is made with a perfect blend of spices, tomatoes, and tamarind, creating a tangy and aromatic experience. Whether enjoyed on its own or paired with rice, our rasam is a must-try for anyone craving authentic Indian flavors. Dive into a bowl of comfort and savor every sip of this delightful dish.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options

Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options

We make enjoying our rasam easy with flexible delivery and pickup options. Order online and have your favorite dishes brought right to your door, or stop by to pick up a fresh meal to enjoy at home. Our team ensures that your food is prepared with care and ready when you are, making it simple to indulge in delicious Indian cuisine.

Our location

Map showing the location of Madurai Kitchen and Bar on 28251 Diehl Rd in Warrenville
Madurai Kitchen and Bar

Warrenville, IL

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