Best pongal in Warrenville, IL.

Pongal is a delightful South Indian dish made from rice and lentils, seasoned with spices and garnished with ghee, cashews, and pepper. Our version is creamy and rich, perfect for a comforting meal. Whether you prefer it savory or sweet, our pongal is a must-try that captures the essence of traditional Indian flavors, making it a favorite among our customers.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options
Enjoy our delicious pongal from the comfort of your home with our easy delivery service. You can also choose to pick up your order directly from our restaurant for a quick and convenient experience. We ensure that your food is prepared fresh and ready for you, whether you dine in or take away.