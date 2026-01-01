Best goat-biryani in Warrenville, IL.

Savor Authentic Indian Cuisine in Warrenville

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Delicious Goat Biryani: A Flavorful Indian Favorite

Delicious Goat Biryani: A Flavorful Indian Favorite

Indulge in our flavorful goat biryani, a classic Indian dish. Our aromatic basmati rice is cooked with tender goat meat and a blend of traditional spices, creating a rich and satisfying meal. Served with raita and a side of spicy curry, it's a popular choice for those craving authentic Indian cuisine.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options for Indian Cuisine

Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options for Indian Cuisine

Looking for convenient Indian cuisine delivery or pickup? Our restaurant offers goat biryani, vegetarian curry, and tikka masala for pickup or delivery. Enjoy authentic Indian flavors from the comfort of your home. Order now for a delicious meal without the hassle.

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Map showing the location of Madurai Kitchen and Bar on 28251 Diehl Rd in Warrenville
Madurai Kitchen and Bar

Warrenville, IL

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