Best chicken-biryani in Warrenville, IL.

Authentic Indian Cuisine in Warrenville, IL

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Delicious Chicken Biryani and More

Delicious Chicken Biryani and More

Indulge in our flavorful chicken biryani, a fragrant Indian rice dish. Our biryani is a must-try for lovers of aromatic spices and tender chicken. Served with fragrant basmati rice, this dish is a crowd favorite. Experience the perfect blend of flavors in every bite.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options for Indian Cuisine

Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options for Indian Cuisine

Satisfy your cravings with our flavorful Indian cuisine. Enjoy the convenience of delivery or pickup for your favorite chicken biryani, vegetarian curry, and tikka masala. Whether you're dining solo or catering for a group, we've got you covered. Order now for a delicious experience at home.

Our location

Map showing the location of Madurai Kitchen and Bar on 28251 Diehl Rd in Warrenville
Madurai Kitchen and Bar

Warrenville, IL

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