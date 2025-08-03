Subscribe to our SMS program for more offers!18% gratuity will be added for party of 7 and more. For any Dietary restrictions, please contact the server.
Madurai Kitchen 28251 Diehl Road Warrenville 60555
Happy Hours Weekend Specials
Starters and Combos
Masala Papad$4.99OUT OF STOCK
Peanut Chaat$7.99
_Gobi 65_
Deep fried battered cauliflower florets served with onion and lemons.$12.99
_Chilli Gobi_
Deep Fried Cauliflower tossed with soy and chilli sauce. Garnished with spring onions.$13.99
_Curry Leaf Gobi_
Fried Gobi Corn cooked in curry leaf based spices.$12.99OUT OF STOCK
Nalla Karam Gobi
Deep Fried Gobi cooked in spicy house special spices.$12.99
_Pepper Baby Corn_
Baby corn fritters sauteed with black pepper and onions$12.99
_Paneer 555_
Deep fried Paneer tossed with house made spicy sauce and garnished with cashews.$13.99
_Paneer Manchurian_
Fried Paneer tossed with soy sauce, corn flour, onion, crushed garlic and ginger.$13.99
_Chilli Paneer_
Deep Fried Paneer tossed with soy and chilli sauce. Garnished with spring onions.$13.99
_Curry Leaf Paneer_
Fried Paneer cooked in curry leaf based spices.$14.99OUT OF STOCK
_Nalla Karam Paneer_
Deep Fried Paneer cooked in spicy house special spices.$13.99
Paneer 65
Deep fried battered paneer served with onion and lemons.$13.99
Half Boil
Soft-boiled eggs with a runny yolk, seasoned with a touch of salt and pepper.$5.99
_Masala Omelette_
Omelette made with onions, peppers, tomatos and Indian spices.$7.99
Mutton Chukka
Goat cubes cooked with house made spices and saute'd with Onion, curry leaves and cilantro.$16.99
_Madurai Chicken 65_
Deep fried battered chicken.$14.99
_Chicken 555_
Deep Fried chicken tossed with house made spicy sauce. Garnished with cashews.$14.99
_Chicken Manchurian_
Fried chicken tossed with soy sauce, corn flour, onion, crushed garlic and ginger$14.99
_Curry Leaf Chicken_
Fried chicken cooked in curry leaf based spices.$14.99OUT OF STOCK
_Chilli Chicken_
Deep Fried chicken tossed with soy and chilli sauce.$14.99
_Nalla Karam Chicken Varuval_
Deep Fried Chicken cooked in spicy house special spices.$14.99
_Parotta-Veg Kuruma_$11.99
_Parotta- Goat Chukka-Goat Salna_$19.99
_Parotta-Goat Salna_$16.99
Parotta (2 PCS)$4.99
Parotta 1 pcs$2.99
_Parotta- Chicken Chukka-Chicken Salna_$17.99
_Parotta-Chicken Salna_$14.99
Biryani
Veg Biriyani$13.99
Paneer Biriyani$16.99
Egg Biriyani$14.99
Chicken Kheema Biriyani$15.99
Boneless Chicken Biriyani$15.99
Goat Kheema Biriyani$18.99
Goat Biryani$17.99
Shrimp Biriyani$16.99OUT OF STOCK
Thalappakatti Goat biriyani
Authentic baby goat biryani made with seeraga samba rice (short grain) and in-house made spices$18.99
Wedding Style Chicken biriyani$17.99
Yogurt 4oz$0.99