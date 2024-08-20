Madurai Kitchen 28251 Diehl Road Warrenville 60555
Thaali
Soup
- Tomato Soup
Soup made with Tomato and house made spices.$6.99
- Veg Corn Soup
Chinese style creamy soup made with corn and diced vegetables$6.99
- Chicken corn soup
Chinese style creamy soup made with corn and diced chicken$8.99
- Kozhi (Chicken) Milagu Rasam
Traditional chicken soup made with chicken and house made spices$8.99
- Aatu Kaal Soup
Traditional soup made with goat leg and house made spices.$12.99OUT OF STOCK
- Nandu Rasam
Tamarind and tomato based traditional soup with cooked crab$13.99OUT OF STOCK
- Rasam (Soup)
Tamarind and tomato based traditional soup$5.99
Chaat
Veg Starter
- Samosa
2 piece pastry filled with potato fillings. Served with mint or tamarind chutney.$6.99
- Mix Veg Pakkora
Deep fried battered mix veg pakkora.$8.99
- Medhu Vada
Daal fried fritters served with Sambar and coconut chutney.$8.99
- Sambar Vada
Deep fried fritter soaked in sambar$10.99
- Gobi 65
Deep fried battered cauliflower florets served with onion and lemons.$12.99
- Chilli Gobi
Deep Fried Cauliflower tossed with soy and chilli sauce. Garnished with spring onions.$13.99
- Paneer 555
Deep fried Paneer tossed with house made spicy sauce and garnished with cashews.$13.99
- Chilli Paneer
Deep Fried Paneer tossed with soy and chilli sauce. Garnished with spring onions.$13.99
- Paneer Manchurian
Fried Paneer tossed with soy sauce, corn flour, onion, crushed garlic and ginger.$13.99
- Gobi Manchurian
Fried cauliflower tossed with soy sauce, corn flour, onion, crushed garlic and ginger.$12.99
- Veg Ball Manchurian
Ball shaped mix veg deep fried and cooked in Manchurian sauce.$12.99
- Dahi Vada$9.99
- Rasam Vada$9.99
- Curry Leaf Gobi
Fried Gobi Corn cooked in curry leaf based spices.$12.99
- Curry Leaf Paneer
Fried Paneer cooked in curry leaf based spices.$13.99
- Valakka / Aratikaya / Plantain Bajji 3 pcs
Green Plantain fritters served with coconut chutney$7.99
- Nalla Karam Gobi
Deep Fried Gobi cooked in spicy house special spices.$12.99
- Nalla Karam Paneer
Deep Fried Paneer cooked in spicy house special spices.$13.99
- Karam Kuzhi Paniyaram
Deep fried fritter made from chana dal and spices.$12.99
- Mini Sambar Idli
Idli served in Sambar$8.99
- Masala Vada
Deep fried lentils fritter$8.99
- Valaipoo Vadai
Deep fried lentils fritter$8.99
- Punugulu
Crispy, fluffy & delicious fritters made with idli dosa batter, onions and spices.$8.99
- Mysore Bonda$8.99
- Aloo Bonda$8.99
- Cut Mirchi Bajji$8.99
- Paneer 65
Spicy, crispy cubes of paneer marinated in bold Indian spices.$13.99
- Pepper Baby Corn$12.99
- Mushroom Pepper Fry$12.99
Non-Veg Starter
- Egg Burji
Scrambled eggs cooked with onions, tomatoes, and aromatic spices.$7.99
- Egg Bonda
Spiced boiled eggs encased in a crispy, golden batter.$8.99
- Half Boil
Soft-boiled eggs with a runny yolk, seasoned with a touch of salt and pepper.$5.99
- Masala Omelette
Omelette made with onions, peppers, tomatos and Indian spices.$7.99
- Kalaki
Egg beaten with house made sauce, cooked on the tava.$6.99
- Madurai Chicken 65
Deep fried battered chicken.$14.99
- Pepper Chicken
Chicken cooked with house made spices and tossed with lots of pepper.$14.99
- Chicken Lollipop
Deep fried battered lollipop shaped Chicken wings$14.99
- Chicken 555
Deep Fried chicken tossed with house made spicy sauce. Garnished with cashews.$14.99
- Chicken Manchurian
Fried chicken tossed with soy sauce, corn flour, onion, crushed garlic and ginger$14.99
- Chilli Chicken
Deep Fried chicken tossed with soy and chilli sauce.$14.99
- Curry Leaf Chicken
Fried chicken cooked in curry leaf based spices.$14.99
- Masala Chicken Lollipop
Deep fried battered lollipop shaped Chicken wings$14.99
- Nalla Karam Chicken Varuval
Deep Fried Chicken cooked in spicy house special spices.$14.99
- Mutton Chukka
Goat cubes cooked with house made spices and saute'd with Onion, curry leaves and cilantro.$16.99
- Mutton Kola Urundai$15.99
- Eraa Thokku (Shrimp)
Shrimp cooked with house made spices and onion-tomato sauce.$15.99
- MK Special Nalla Karam Shrimp Varuval
Deep Fried Shrimp cooked in spicy house special spices.$15.99
- Pomfret Tava Fish Fry
Cut Pompano fish marinated overnight and pan fried.$14.99
- Fish 65
Deep Fried Battered Tilapia Fish$15.99
- Apollo Fish
Crispy fried fish coated in a tangy, spicy sauce.$15.99
Veg Entree
- Daal Tadka (Tomato/Spinach)
Lentils cooked with your choice of Tomato or Spinach.$11.99
- Sambar
Authentic lentil based curry cooked with chef choice vegetables.$10.99
- Veg Kuruma
Mixed Vegetable Curry$13.99
- Paneer Butter Masala
Panner cooked with onion tomato paste. Garnished with cream and dried fenugreek leaves.$14.99
- Panner Tikka Masala
Panner cooked with onion tomato paste, bell peppers. Garnished with cream and dried fenugreek leaves.$14.99
- Kadai Panner
Panner cooked with onion tomato paste and house made spices.$14.99
- Chettinad Veg Curry
Mixed Veg curry made with chettinad based spices.$12.99
- Aloo Gobi Masala
Potato and Cauliflower cooked in house made sauce.$12.99
- Poondu Kara Kulumbu$11.99
- Ennai Kathirika Kara Kulumbu
Authentic tamarind based curry. You can customize it with one of the options: Egg Plant, Okra, Garlic, Pepper or sun-dried vegetable (Vathal)$12.99
- Channa Masala$11.99OUT OF STOCK
- Saag (Palak) Paneer
Paneer cooked with house made spinach sauce.$14.99
- Vathal Kulumbu$11.99
- Parupu Urundai Kulumbu
Lentil dumplings cooked in a rich, spicy tamarind gravy.$12.99
- Malai Kofta
Creamy curry with soft, spiced vegetable balls simmered in a rich gravy.$13.99OUT OF STOCK
- Mutter Panner
Tender paneer and peas in a flavorful, spiced tomato gravy.$14.99
- Kadai Vegetable
Mixed vegetables stir-fried with bell peppers, tomatoes, and aromatic spices.$12.99
- Navarathna Kuruma$13.99OUT OF STOCK
- Kadai Mushroom$12.99
- Mushroom Chettinad
Mushrooms cooked in a rich, aromatic Chettinad sauce.$12.99
Non veg entree
- Chettinad Egg Curry
Boiled Egg cooked with chettinad style masala.$13.99
- Andra Egg Curry$13.99
- Butter Chicken (Deep Copy)$15.99
- Chettinad Chicken Kheema (Deep Copy)
Minced Chicken cooked with chettinad style masala.$15.99
- Chettinad Chicken Curry (Deep Copy)
Chicken cooked with chettinad style masala.$15.99
- Chicken Tikka Masala (Deep Copy)
Chicken cooked with onion tomato paste, bell peppers. Garnished with cream and dried fenugreek leaves.$15.99
- Kadai Chicken (Deep Copy)
Chicken cooked with onion tomato paste and house made spices.$15.99
- Saag Chicken (Deep Copy)$15.99
- Chicken Kuruma (Deep Copy)$15.99
- Andra Chicken Curry (Deep Copy)
Chicken cooked in spicy Andra based sauce.$15.99
- Mutton Kuruma$17.99
- Goat Vindaloo$17.99
- Chettinad Goat Kheema
Minced Goat cooked with chettinad style masala.$17.99
- Chettinad Goat Curry
Goat cooked with chettinad style masala.$17.99
- Andra Goat Curry$17.99
- Vavval Meen (Pomfret Fish) Kulumbu
Fish cooked with chettinad style masala.$16.99
- Malabar Fish Curry$16.99
- Nandu Masala$22.99
- Chettinad Prawn Masala$17.99
Indo-Chinese
- Veg Fried Rice
Indo-Chinese Veg Fried Rice$14.99
- Egg Fried Rice
Indo-Chinese Egg Fried Rice$15.99
- Chicken Fried Rice
Indo-Chinese Chicken Fried Rice$16.99
- Schezwan Chicken Fried Rice$17.99
- Schezwan Egg Fried Rice$16.99
- Schezwan Veg Fried Rice
Spicy Indo-Chinese Veg Fried Rice$15.99
- Veg Noodles$14.99
- Egg Noodles$15.99
- Chicken Noodles$16.99
- Schezwan Veg Noodles
Spicy Indo-Chinese Veg Fried Rice$15.99
- Schezwan Egg Noodles$16.99
- Schezwan Chicken Noodles$17.99
Dosa Corner
- Plain Dosa$12.99
- Ghee Dosa$13.99
- Masala Dosa$13.99
- Mysore Dosa$13.99
- Mysore Masala Dosa$13.99
- Cheese Dosa$13.99
- Onion Dosa$13.99
- Onion Masala Dosa$15.99
- Plain Uthappam$12.99
- Onion Uthappam$13.99
- Egg Dosa$14.99
- Podi Dosa$13.99
- Paneer Dosa$14.99
- Rava dosa
Light, crisp dosa made from semolina batter, with a delicate texture.$14.99
- Onion Rava Dosa
Crispy rava dosa with a generous topping of sautéed onions for extra flavor.$14.99
- Rava Masala$14.99
- Onion Rava Masala Dosa
Semolina dosa with topping of sautéed onions filled with a spiced potato mixture for a hearty, flavorful dish.$15.99
- Veg Uthappam
Thick uthappam loaded with mixed vegetables and spices, soft and flavorful.$13.99
- Kal Dosa
Soft, thin pancake made from rice and lentil batter, served plain.$13.99
- Chicken Kheema Dosa$15.99
- Goat Kheema Doasa$17.99
- MK Special Chicken Kari Dosa$15.99
- MK Special Mutton Kari Dosa$17.99
- Paneer Tikka Dosa
Golden dosa with chunks of marinated, paneer tikka for a spicy touch.$15.99
- Chicken Tikka Dosa
Golden dosa with chunks of marinated, grilled chicken tikka for a spicy touch.$15.99
- Mutton Chukka dosa
Crispy dosa filled with spicy mutton chukka for a flavorful and indulgent meal.$16.99
- Chicken Chukka dosa
Dosa with a spiced chicken chukka filling, offering a robust and savory taste.$15.99
Tiffin Combo
- Idli Sambar Chutney$7.99
- Idli Vada$9.99
- Ghee Podi Idli$9.99
- Ghee Pongal$10.99
- Ghee Pongal Vada$13.99
- Poori Masala
Deep Fried wheat based bread with potatoe masala$12.99
- Parotta- Chicken Chukka-Chicken Salna$17.99
- Parotta- Goat Chukka-Goat Salna$19.99
- Chapathi-Chicken Chukka-Chicken Salna$15.99
- Chapathi-Goat Chukka-Goat Salna$17.99
- Parotta-Veg Kuruma$11.99
- Parotta-Chicken Salna$14.99
- Parotta-Goat Salna$16.99
- Chapathi-Veg Kuruma$12.99
- Chapathi-Chicken Salna$15.99
- Chapathi-Goat Salna$16.99
- Idiyappam
Idiyappam with coconut milk and Veg Curry$12.99OUT OF STOCK
- Aapam
Authentic steamed crepe served with coconut milk and Veg Kuruma. Available Only in the EVENING$13.99
- Mini Tiffin
Idli, Vada, Ghee Pongal and Plain Dosa$13.99
- MK Special Tiffin
Idli, Vada, Ghee Pongal, Masala Dosa and Dessert$16.99
- Chole Bhatura
Deep Fried bread with chickpeas curry$14.99
- Thattu Idli Combo$11.99
MK Special Parotta
Tandoori
- Quarter Tandoori Chicken
Chicken leg marinated with house made spices and baked in clay oven. Served with chilli mayo.$12.99
- Half Tandoori Chicken
Chicken leg marinated with house made spices and baked in clay oven. Served with chilli mayo.$18.99
- Full Tandoori Chicken
chicken marinated with house made spices and baked in clay oven. Served with Chilli Maya.$29.99
- Chicken Tikka Kebab
Chicken cubes marinated with house made spices and baked in clay oven. Served with chilli mayo.$16.99
- Paneer Tikka
Paneer cubes marinated with house made spices and baked in clay oven. Served with chilli mayo.$15.99
- Malai Kebab$16.99
- Tandoori Whole Fish$19.99
- Lamb Chops
Lamb Chops cooked in tandoori oven$19.99
Biriyani_MK
- Veg Biriyani$11.99
- Paneer Biriyani$13.99
- Veg Kheema Biriyani$12.99OUT OF STOCK
- Egg Biriyani$13.99
- Chicken Dum Biriyani$14.99
- Chicken Kheema Biriyani$14.99
- Boneless Chicken Biriyani$15.99
- Goat Biryani$17.99
- Shrimp Biriyani$15.99
- Goat Kheema Biriyani$17.99
- Thalappakatti Goat biriyani$18.99
- Thalapakkatu Chicken Biriyani$16.99
- Wedding Style Chicken Bhai Biryani$16.99OUT OF STOCK
- Ambur Chicken Biriyani
Chicken cooked with in-house made sauce, spices, chicken and Basmati Rice.$16.99OUT OF STOCK
- Jack Fruit Biryani$17.99
Drinks
- Indian Coffee$3.99
- Masala chai
Tea made with milk, tea powder, cardamom, cinnamon and ginger.$3.99
- Mango Lassi$4.99
- Rose Milk
Milk made with Rose Syrup.$5.99
- Buttermilk
Buttermilk made with ginger, green chilli, ginger, curry leaves and coriander leaves$4.99
- Nanaari Sarbath$5.99
- Can Soda$1.99
- Water bottle$0.99
- Madurai Special Jigarthanda
Jigarthanda is a cold beverage that is famous in the South Indian city of Madurai that is made with milk, almond gum, sarsaparilla root syrup, sugar and ice-cream$9.99
- Chikoo Shake$5.99
- Lime Soda$3.99
- Badam Milk$5.99
- Chickko Shake$5.99
- Strawberry Milk shake$6.99
- Chocolate Milk Shake$6.99OUT OF STOCK
- Vanilla Milkshake$6.99