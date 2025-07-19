18% gratuity will be added for party of 7 and more. For any Dietary restrictions, please contact the server.
Madurai Kitchen 28251 Diehl Road Warrenville 60555
Weekend Specials !
Bun Parotta Goat Salna$17.99OUT OF STOCK
Bun Parotta Chicken Salna
Bun Parortta and Chicken salna$16.99OUT OF STOCK
Bun Parotta(2pc)$7.00OUT OF STOCK
Bun Parotta (1pc)$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Bun Parotta Veg Kurma$14.99OUT OF STOCK
Thalappakatti Goat biriyani
Authentic baby goat biryani made with seeraga samba rice (short grain) and in-house made spices$18.99
Wedding Style Chicken Bhai Biryani$16.99
_MK Spl Veg Biriyani_
Traditional Madurai style Seeraga Samba veg biriyani$14.99OUT OF STOCK
Soup
Thaali
_Regular Thaali Meals [WEEKDAY ONLY]_
Sambar + Rice + Chappathi + veg kuruma + Poriyal+ Kutu+ papad + Rasam + Curd + Pickle + Dessert$14.99
_Mutton Biriyani Meals_
Mutton Biriyani (Seeragasamba Rice) 12 oz+ Salna 4 oz+White Rice+Chapathi+Mutton Appetizer 4 oz+ Poriya; 4 oz+ Mutton Curry 8 oz +Rasam 4 oz+ Curd 4 oz+Dessert 4 oz+Pickle+Papad *Chicken Biriyani may have mutton stock.$22.99OUT OF STOCK
_Chicken Biriyani Meals_
Chicken Biriyani (Seeragasamba Rice) 12 oz+ Salna 4 oz+White Rice +Chapathi+Chicken Appetizer 4 oz+ Poriyal 4 oz+ Chicken Curry 8 oz+Rasam 4 oz + Curd 4 oz+Dessert 4 oz+Pickle+Papad *Chicken Biriyani may have mutton stock.$20.99OUT OF STOCK
_Veg Biriyani Meals_
Veg Biriyani (Seeragasamba Rice)+ Salna+White Rice+Chapathi+Veg Appetizer+ Poriyal+ Veg Kuruma+Rasam + Curd+Dessert+Pickle+Papad$16.99OUT OF STOCK
Chat
Veg Starter
_Samosa_
2 piece pastry filled with potato fillings. Served with mint or tamarind chutney.$6.99
_Mix Veg Pakkora_
Deep fried battered mix veg pakkora.$8.99
_Gobi 65_
Deep fried battered cauliflower florets served with onion and lemons.$12.99
Gobi 555
Deep fried Cauliflower tossed in house made chili sauce and cream.$12.99
_Chilli Gobi_
Deep Fried Cauliflower tossed with soy and chilli sauce. Garnished with spring onions.$13.99
Gobi Manchurian
Fried cauliflower tossed with soy sauce, corn flour, onion, crushed garlic and ginger.$12.99
_Curry Leaf Gobi_
Fried Gobi Corn cooked in curry leaf based spices.$12.99
Nalla Karam Gobi
Deep Fried Gobi cooked in spicy house special spices.$12.99
Paneer 65
Deep fried battered paneer served with onion and lemons.$13.99
_Paneer 555_
Deep fried Paneer tossed with house made spicy sauce and garnished with cashews.$13.99
_Chilli Paneer_
Deep Fried Paneer tossed with soy and chilli sauce. Garnished with spring onions.$13.99
_Paneer Manchurian_
Fried Paneer tossed with soy sauce, corn flour, onion, crushed garlic and ginger.$13.99
_Curry Leaf Paneer_
Fried Paneer cooked in curry leaf based spices.$14.99
_Nalla Karam Paneer_
Deep Fried Paneer cooked in spicy house special spices.$13.99
_Pepper Baby Corn_
Baby corn fritters sauteed with black pepper and onions$12.99
Baby Corn 555
Fried Baby Corn tossed in chilli and cream sauce$12.99
Chili Baby Corn
Fried Baby Corn tossed with chili sauce.$12.99
Baby Corn Manchurian
Fried cauliflower tossed with soy sauce, corn flour, onion, crushed garlic and ginger.$12.99
Curry Leaf Baby Corn
Fried Gobi Corn cooked in curry leaf based spices.$12.99
Nalla Karam Baby Corn
Deep Fried Gobi cooked in spicy house special spices.$12.99
_Karam Kuzhi Paniyaram_
Deep fried fritter made from chana dal and spices.$12.99OUT OF STOCK
_Medhu Vada_
Daal fried fritters served with Sambar and coconut chutney.$8.99
_Sambar Vada_
Deep fried fritter soaked in sambar$10.99
_Rasam Vada_
Deep fried fritter soaked in rasam$9.99
_Thayir (Dahi) Vada_
Deep fried fritter soaked in yogurt$9.99
_Mini Sambar Idli_
Idli served in Sambar$8.99
_Punugulu_
Crispy, fluffy & delicious fritters made with idli dosa batter, onions and spices.$8.99
Non-Veg Starter
_Kalaki_
Egg beaten with house made sauce, cooked on the tava.$6.99
_Masala Omelette_
Omelette made with onions, peppers, tomatos and Indian spices.$7.99
Half Boil
Soft-boiled eggs with a runny yolk, seasoned with a touch of salt and pepper.$5.99
Egg Burji
Scrambled eggs cooked with onions, tomatoes, and aromatic spices.$7.99
_Madurai Chicken 65_
Deep fried battered chicken.$14.99
_Chicken 555_
Deep Fried chicken tossed with house made spicy sauce. Garnished with cashews.$14.99
_Chicken Manchurian_
Fried chicken tossed with soy sauce, corn flour, onion, crushed garlic and ginger$14.99
_Chilli Chicken_
Deep Fried chicken tossed with soy and chilli sauce.$14.99
_Curry Leaf Chicken_
Fried chicken cooked in curry leaf based spices.$14.99
_Pepper Chicken_
Chicken cooked with house made spices and tossed with lots of pepper.$14.99
Chicken Chukka$14.99
Chicken Gramathu Varuval$14.99
_Nalla Karam Chicken Varuval_
Deep Fried Chicken cooked in spicy house special spices.$14.99
_Chicken Lollipop_
Deep fried battered lollipop shaped Chicken wings$14.99
Masala Chicken Lollipop
Deep fried battered lollipop shaped Chicken wings$14.99
Mutton Chukka
Goat cubes cooked with house made spices and saute'd with Onion, curry leaves and cilantro.$16.99
_Mutton Nei (Ghee) Chukka_$17.99
Mutton Pepper Fry$16.99
_Pomfret Tava Fish Fry_
Cut Pompano fish marinated overnight and pan fried.$14.99
_Apollo Fish_
Crispy fried fish coated in a tangy, spicy sauce.$15.99
_Eraa Thokku (Shrimp)_
Shrimp cooked with house made spices and onion-tomato sauce.$15.99
MK Special Nalla Karam Shrimp Varuval
Deep Fried Shrimp cooked in spicy house special spices.$15.99
Shrimp 555$15.99
Shrimp Manchurian
Fried shrimp tossed with soy sauce, corn flour, onion, crushed garlic and ginger$15.99
Chilli Shrimp
Fried Baby Corn tossed with chili sauce.$12.99
Veg Entree
Veg Kuruma
Mixed Vegetable Curry$13.99
_Paneer Butter Masala_
Panner cooked with onion tomato paste. Garnished with cream and dried fenugreek leaves.$15.99
_Kadai Vegetable_
Mixed vegetables stir-fried with bell peppers, tomatoes, and aromatic spices.$12.99
_Chettinad Veg Curry_
Mixed Veg curry made with chettinad based spices.$12.99
_Aloo Gobi Masala_
Potato and Cauliflower cooked in house made sauce.$12.99
_Channa Masala_$11.99
_Mutter Panner_
Tender paneer and peas in a flavorful, spiced tomato gravy.$14.99
Navarathna Kuruma$13.99
Kadai Panner
Panner cooked with onion tomato paste and house made spices.$14.99
Saag (Palak) Paneer
Paneer cooked with house made spinach sauce.$14.99
Daal Tadka (Tomato/Spinach)
Lentils cooked with your choice of Tomato or Spinach.$11.99
_Sambar_
Authentic lentil based curry cooked with chef choice vegetables.$11.99
_Kara Kuzhambu_$11.99
_Paneer Tikka Masala_$15.99
Non veg entree
_Andhra Chicken Curry_
Chicken cooked in spicy Andra based sauce.$15.99
_Andhra Goat Curry_$17.99
Butter Chicken$15.99
_Chettinad Chicken Curry_
Chicken cooked with chettinad style masala.$15.99
_Chettinad Chicken Kheema_
Minced Chicken cooked with chettinad style masala.$15.99
_Chettinad Goat Curry_
Goat cooked with chettinad style masala.$17.99
_Chettinad Goat Kheema_
Minced Goat cooked with chettinad style masala.$17.99
_Chettinad Prawn Masala_$17.99
Chicken Kuruma$15.99
Chicken Tikka Masala
Chicken cooked with onion tomato paste, bell peppers. Garnished with cream and dried fenugreek leaves.$15.99
Chicken Vindaloo$17.99
Goat Vindaloo$17.99
Kadai Chicken
Chicken cooked with onion tomato paste and house made spices.$15.99
_Malabar Fish Curry_$16.99OUT OF STOCK
Mutton Kuruma$17.99
_Nandu Masala_$22.99
Pepper Chicken Gravy$15.99
Pepper Mutton Gravy$17.99
Saag Chicken$15.99
_Vaaval Meen (Pomfret Fish) Kulumbu_
Fish cooked with chettinad style masala.$16.99
Tiffin Combo
_Parotta-Veg Kuruma_$11.99
_Parotta-Chicken Salna_$14.99
_Parotta-Goat Salna_$16.99
_Parotta- Chicken Chukka-Chicken Salna_$17.99
_Parotta- Goat Chukka-Goat Salna_$19.99
Chapathi + Veg Kuruma$11.99
Chapathi-Chicken Salna$15.99
Chapathi-Goat Salna$16.99
Chapathi-Chicken Chukka-Chicken Salna$15.99
Mini Tiffin
Idli, Vada, Ghee Pongal and Plain Dosa$13.99
_MK Special Tiffin_
Idli, Vada, Ghee Pongal, Masala Dosa and Dessert$16.99
_Ghee Pongal_$10.99
Ghee Pongal Vada$13.99
_Idli Sambar Chutney_$7.99OUT OF STOCK
_Idli Vada_$9.99
_Poori Masala_
Deep Fried wheat based bread with potatoe masala$12.99
_Chole Bhatura_
Deep Fried bread with chickpeas curry$14.99
_Ghee Podi Idli_$9.99
Dosa Corner
Onion Masala Dosa$15.99
Podi Dosa$13.99
Paneer Dosa$14.99
Onion Rava Dosa
Crispy rava dosa with a generous topping of sautéed onions for extra flavor.$14.99
Onion Rava Masala Dosa
Semolina dosa with topping of sautéed onions filled with a spiced potato mixture for a hearty, flavorful dish.$15.99
Veg Uthappam
Thick uthappam loaded with mixed vegetables and spices, soft and flavorful.$13.99
_Kal Dosa_
Soft, thin pancake made from rice and lentil batter, served plain.$13.99
Chicken Kheema Dosa$15.99
_MK Special Mutton Kari Dosa_$17.99
Mutton Chukka dosa
Crispy dosa filled with spicy mutton chukka for a flavorful and indulgent meal.$16.99
Chicken Chukka dosa
Dosa with a spiced chicken chukka filling, offering a robust and savory taste.$15.99
_Dosa_$12.99
Rava Dosa$13.99
Rava Masala Dosa$14.99
MK Special Chicken Kari Dosa$15.99
Chicken Tikka Dosa
Golden dosa with chunks of marinated, grilled chicken tikka for a spicy touch.$15.99
Paneer Tikka Dosa$15.99
Ghee Podi Dosa$14.99
Mutton Kheema Dosa$17.99
Onion Uthappam$13.99
_Uthappam_$12.99
Chilli Uthappam$13.99
Masala Dosa$13.99
Mysore Masala Dosa$13.99
Mysore Dosa$13.99
Indo-Chinese
_Veg Noodles_$14.99
_Egg Noodles_$15.99
_Chicken Noodles_$16.99
_Veg Fried Rice_
Indo-Chinese Veg Fried Rice$14.99
_Egg Fried Rice_
Indo-Chinese Egg Fried Rice$15.99
_Chicken Fried Rice_
Indo-Chinese Chicken Fried Rice$16.99
Schezwan Chicken Fried Rice$16.99
Schezwan Chicken Noodle$16.99
Schezwan Egg Fried Rice$15.99
Schezwan Egg Noodles$15.99
Schezwan Veg Fried Rice$14.99
Schezwan Veg Noodle$14.99
Tandoori
Quarter Tandoori Chicken
Chicken leg marinated with house made spices and baked in clay oven. Served with chilli mayo.$12.99
Half Tandoori Chicken
Chicken leg marinated with house made spices and baked in clay oven. Served with chilli mayo.$18.99
Full Tandoori Chicken
chicken marinated with house made spices and baked in clay oven. Served with Chilli Maya.$29.99
Chicken Tikka Kebab
Chicken cubes marinated with house made spices and baked in clay oven. Served with chilli mayo.$16.99
Paneer Tikka
Paneer cubes marinated with house made spices and baked in clay oven. Served with chilli mayo.$15.99
Tandoori Whole Fish$19.99
MK Special Parotta
Kids Menu
Biriyani
Veg Biriyani$13.99
Paneer Biriyani$16.99
Egg Biriyani$14.99
Chicken Kheema Biriyani$15.99
Boneless Chicken Biriyani$15.99
Goat Kheema Biriyani$18.99
Shrimp Biriyani$16.99
Goat Biryani$17.99
_MK Spl Chicken Fry Biriyani_
Traditional Madurai style Seeraga Samba Chicken biriyani cooked in mutton/chicken stock$17.99OUT OF STOCK
_MK Spl Kuska_
Traditional Madurai style Seeraga Samba rice cooked in mutton/chicken stock$14.99OUT OF STOCK
_MK Spl Egg Biriyani_
Traditional Madurai style Seeraga Samba egg biriyani$15.99OUT OF STOCK
_MK Spl Shrimp Thokku Biriyani_
Traditional Madurai style Seeraga Samba rice cooked in mutton/chicken stock$18.99OUT OF STOCK
_MK Spl Mutton Thokku Biriyani_
Traditional Madurai style Seeraga Samba Mutton Thokku biriyani cooked in mutton/chicken stock$19.99OUT OF STOCK
_MK Spl Chicken Thokku Biriyani_$17.99OUT OF STOCK
Breads
Drinks
Indian Coffee$3.99
Masala chai & Biscuit
Tea made with milk, tea powder, cardamom, cinnamon and ginger.$4.49
Mango Lassi$5.99
Rose Milk
Milk made with Rose Syrup.$5.99
Buttermilk
Buttermilk made with ginger, green chilli, ginger, curry leaves and coriander leaves$4.99
Badam Milk$6.99OUT OF STOCK
Lime Soda$4.99OUT OF STOCK
Nanaari Sarbath$5.99
Can Soda$1.99
Water bottle$0.99
Madurai Special Jigarthanda
Jigarthanda is a cold beverage that is famous in the South Indian city of Madurai that is made with milk, almond gum, sarsaparilla root syrup, sugar and ice-cream$9.99OUT OF STOCK
Chickko Shake$5.99OUT OF STOCK
Strawberry Milk shake$7.99
Chocolate Milk Shake$6.99
Vanilla Milkshake$6.99
Redbull$6.99OUT OF STOCK
Golisoda$3.99
Mocktails
_Vaaval Meen (Pomfret Fish) Kulumbu_
Fish cooked with chettinad style masala.