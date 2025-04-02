18% gratuity will be added for party of 7 and more. For any Dietary restrictions, please contact the server.
Madurai Kitchen 28251 Diehl Road Warrenville 60555
Soup
Tomato Soup
Soup made with Tomato and house made spices.$6.99
Veg Corn Soup
Chinese style creamy soup made with corn and diced vegetables$6.99OUT OF STOCK
Chicken corn soup
Chinese style creamy soup made with corn and diced chicken$8.99OUT OF STOCK
Kozhi (Chicken) Milagu Rasam
Traditional chicken soup made with chicken and house made spices$8.99
Aatu Kaal Soup
Traditional soup made with goat leg and house made spices.$12.99
Rasam (Soup)
Tamarind and tomato based traditional soup$5.99
Chat
Veg Starter
Samosa
2 piece pastry filled with potato fillings. Served with mint or tamarind chutney.$6.99
Mix Veg Pakkora
Deep fried battered mix veg pakkora.$8.99
Gobi 65
Deep fried battered cauliflower florets served with onion and lemons.$12.99
Gobi 555
Deep fried Cauliflower tossed in house made chili sauce and cream.$12.99
Chilli Gobi
Deep Fried Cauliflower tossed with soy and chilli sauce. Garnished with spring onions.$13.99
Gobi Manchurian
Fried cauliflower tossed with soy sauce, corn flour, onion, crushed garlic and ginger.$12.99
Curry Leaf Gobi
Fried Gobi Corn cooked in curry leaf based spices.$12.99
Nalla Karam Gobi
Deep Fried Gobi cooked in spicy house special spices.$12.99
Paneer 65
Deep fried battered paneer served with onion and lemons.$13.99
Paneer 555
Deep fried Paneer tossed with house made spicy sauce and garnished with cashews.$13.99
Chilli Paneer
Deep Fried Paneer tossed with soy and chilli sauce. Garnished with spring onions.$13.99
Paneer Manchurian
Fried Paneer tossed with soy sauce, corn flour, onion, crushed garlic and ginger.$13.99
Curry Leaf Paneer
Fried Paneer cooked in curry leaf based spices.$14.99
Nalla Karam Paneer
Deep Fried Paneer cooked in spicy house special spices.$13.99
Pepper Baby Corn
Baby corn fritters sauteed with black pepper and onions$12.99
Baby Corn 555
Fried Baby Corn tossed in chilli and cream sauce$12.99
Chili Baby Corn
Fried Baby Corn tossed with chili sauce.$12.99
Baby Corn Manchurian
Fried cauliflower tossed with soy sauce, corn flour, onion, crushed garlic and ginger.$12.99
Curry Leaf Baby Corn
Fried Gobi Corn cooked in curry leaf based spices.$12.99
Nalla Karam Baby Corn
Deep Fried Gobi cooked in spicy house special spices.$12.99
Karam Kuzhi Paniyaram
Deep fried fritter made from chana dal and spices.$12.99
Medhu Vada
Daal fried fritters served with Sambar and coconut chutney.$8.99
Sambar Vada
Deep fried fritter soaked in sambar$10.99
Rasam Vada
Deep fried fritter soaked in rasam$9.99
Dahi Vada
Deep fried fritter soaked in yogurt$9.99
Mini Sambar Idli
Idli served in Sambar$8.99
Punugulu
Crispy, fluffy & delicious fritters made with idli dosa batter, onions and spices.$8.99
Mysore Bonda$8.99
Non-Veg Starter
Kalaki
Egg beaten with house made sauce, cooked on the tava.$6.99
Masala Omelette
Omelette made with onions, peppers, tomatos and Indian spices.$7.99
Half Boil
Soft-boiled eggs with a runny yolk, seasoned with a touch of salt and pepper.$5.99
Egg Burji
Scrambled eggs cooked with onions, tomatoes, and aromatic spices.$7.99
Madurai Chicken 65
Deep fried battered chicken.$14.99
Chicken 555
Deep Fried chicken tossed with house made spicy sauce. Garnished with cashews.$14.99
Chicken Manchurian
Fried chicken tossed with soy sauce, corn flour, onion, crushed garlic and ginger$14.99
Chilli Chicken
Deep Fried chicken tossed with soy and chilli sauce.$14.99
Curry Leaf Chicken
Fried chicken cooked in curry leaf based spices.$14.99
Pepper Chicken
Chicken cooked with house made spices and tossed with lots of pepper.$14.99
Chicken Chukka$14.99
Chicken Gramathu Varuval$14.99
Nalla Karam Chicken Varuval
Deep Fried Chicken cooked in spicy house special spices.$14.99
Chicken Lollipop
Deep fried battered lollipop shaped Chicken wings$14.99
Masala Chicken Lollipop
Deep fried battered lollipop shaped Chicken wings$14.99
Mutton Chukka
Goat cubes cooked with house made spices and saute'd with Onion, curry leaves and cilantro.$16.99
Mutton ghee roast$17.99
Mutton Pepper Fry$16.99
Pomfret Tava Fish Fry
Cut Pompano fish marinated overnight and pan fried.$14.99
Apollo Fish
Crispy fried fish coated in a tangy, spicy sauce.$15.99
Eraa Thokku (Shrimp)
Shrimp cooked with house made spices and onion-tomato sauce.$15.99
MK Special Nalla Karam Shrimp Varuval
Deep Fried Shrimp cooked in spicy house special spices.$15.99
Shrimp 555$15.99
Shrimp Manchurian
Fried shrimp tossed with soy sauce, corn flour, onion, crushed garlic and ginger$15.99
Chilli Shrimp
Fried Baby Corn tossed with chili sauce.$12.99
Veg Entree
Veg Kuruma
Mixed Vegetable Curry$13.99
Paneer Butter Masala
Panner cooked with onion tomato paste. Garnished with cream and dried fenugreek leaves.$15.99
Kadai Vegetable
Mixed vegetables stir-fried with bell peppers, tomatoes, and aromatic spices.$12.99
Chettinad Veg Curry
Mixed Veg curry made with chettinad based spices.$12.99
Aloo Gobi Masala
Potato and Cauliflower cooked in house made sauce.$12.99
Channa Masala$11.99
Mutter Panner
Tender paneer and peas in a flavorful, spiced tomato gravy.$14.99
Navarathna Kuruma$13.99
Kadai Panner
Panner cooked with onion tomato paste and house made spices.$14.99
Saag (Palak) Paneer
Paneer cooked with house made spinach sauce.$14.99
Daal Tadka (Tomato/Spinach)
Lentils cooked with your choice of Tomato or Spinach.$11.99
Sambar (16 Oz)
Authentic lentil based curry cooked with chef choice vegetables.$12.99
Kara Kulumbu$12.99
Paneer Tikka Masala$15.99
Non veg entree
Chettinad Egg Curry
Boiled Egg cooked with chettinad style masala.$13.99
Chettinad Chicken Kheema
Minced Chicken cooked with chettinad style masala.$15.99
Chettinad Chicken Curry
Chicken cooked with chettinad style masala.$15.99
Chettinad Goat Curry
Goat cooked with chettinad style masala.$17.99
Chettinad Goat Kheema
Minced Goat cooked with chettinad style masala.$17.99
Andhra Egg Curry$13.99
Andhra Chicken Curry
Chicken cooked in spicy Andra based sauce.$15.99
Andhra Goat Curry$17.99
Chettinad Prawn Masala$17.99
Vavval Meen (Pomfret Fish) Kulumbu
Fish cooked with chettinad style masala.$16.99
Malabar Fish Curry$16.99
Nandu Masala$22.99
Pepper Chicken Gravy$15.99
Pepper Mutton Gravy$17.99
Butter Chicken$15.99
Chicken Tikka Masala
Chicken cooked with onion tomato paste, bell peppers. Garnished with cream and dried fenugreek leaves.$15.99
Kadai Chicken
Chicken cooked with onion tomato paste and house made spices.$15.99
Chicken Vindaloo$17.99
Goat Vindaloo$17.99
Saag Chicken$15.99
Chicken Kuruma$15.99
Mutton Kuruma$17.99
Tiffin Combo
Parotta-Veg Kuruma$11.99
Parotta-Chicken Salna$14.99
Parotta-Goat Salna$16.99
Parotta- Chicken Chukka-Chicken Salna$17.99
Parotta- Goat Chukka-Goat Salna$19.99
Chapathi + Veg Kuruma$11.99
Chapathi-Chicken Salna$15.99
Chapathi-Goat Salna$16.99
Chapathi-Goat Chukka-Goat Salna$17.99
Chapathi-Chicken Chukka-Chicken Salna$15.99
Aapam
Authentic steamed crepe served with coconut milk and Veg Kuruma. Available Only in the EVENING$13.99OUT OF STOCK
Thattu Idli Combo$11.99OUT OF STOCK
Mini Tiffin
Idli, Vada, Ghee Pongal and Plain Dosa$13.99
MK Special Tiffin
Idli, Vada, Ghee Pongal, Masala Dosa and Dessert$16.99
Ghee Pongal$10.99
Ghee Pongal Vada$13.99
Idli Sambar Chutney$7.99
Idli Vada$9.99
Poori Masala
Deep Fried wheat based bread with potatoe masala$12.99
Chole Bhatura
Deep Fried bread with chickpeas curry$14.99
Idiyappam
Idiyappam with coconut milk and Veg Curry$12.99OUT OF STOCK
Ghee Podi Idli$9.99
Dosa Corner
Onion Masala Dosa$15.99
Podi Dosa$13.99
Paneer Dosa$14.99
Onion Rava Dosa
Crispy rava dosa with a generous topping of sautéed onions for extra flavor.$14.99
Onion Rava Masala Dosa
Semolina dosa with topping of sautéed onions filled with a spiced potato mixture for a hearty, flavorful dish.$15.99
Veg Uthappam
Thick uthappam loaded with mixed vegetables and spices, soft and flavorful.$13.99
Kal Dosa
Soft, thin pancake made from rice and lentil batter, served plain.$13.99
Chicken Kheema Dosa$15.99
MK Special Mutton Kari Dosa$17.99
Mutton Chukka dosa
Crispy dosa filled with spicy mutton chukka for a flavorful and indulgent meal.$16.99
Chicken Chukka dosa
Dosa with a spiced chicken chukka filling, offering a robust and savory taste.$15.99
Plain Dosa$12.99
Rava Dosa$13.99
Rava Masala Dosa$14.99
MK Special Chicken Kari Dosa$15.99
Chicken Tikka Dosa
Golden dosa with chunks of marinated, grilled chicken tikka for a spicy touch.$15.99
Paneer Tikka Dosa$15.99
Ghee Podi Dosa$14.99
Mutton Kheema Dosa$17.99
Onion Uthappam$13.99
Plain Uthappam$12.99
Chilli Uthappam$13.99
Masala Dosa$13.99
Mysore Masala Dosa$13.99
Indo-Chinese
Veg Noodles$14.99
Egg Noodles$15.99
Chicken Noodles$16.99
Schezwan Veg Noodles
Spicy Indo-Chinese Veg Fried Rice$15.99
Schezwan Chicken Noodles$17.99
Veg Fried Rice
Indo-Chinese Veg Fried Rice$14.99
Egg Fried Rice
Indo-Chinese Egg Fried Rice$15.99
Chicken Fried Rice
Indo-Chinese Chicken Fried Rice$16.99
Schezwan Veg Fried Rice
Spicy Indo-Chinese Veg Fried Rice$15.99
Schezwan Egg Fried Rice$16.99
Schezwan Chicken Fried Rice$17.99
Variety-Rice
Tandoori
Quarter Tandoori Chicken
Chicken leg marinated with house made spices and baked in clay oven. Served with chilli mayo.$12.99
Half Tandoori Chicken
Chicken leg marinated with house made spices and baked in clay oven. Served with chilli mayo.$18.99
Full Tandoori Chicken
chicken marinated with house made spices and baked in clay oven. Served with Chilli Maya.$29.99
Chicken Tikka Kebab
Chicken cubes marinated with house made spices and baked in clay oven. Served with chilli mayo.$16.99
Paneer Tikka
Paneer cubes marinated with house made spices and baked in clay oven. Served with chilli mayo.$15.99
Malai Kebab$16.99
Tandoori Whole Fish$19.99
Drinks
Indian Coffee$3.99
Masala chai
Tea made with milk, tea powder, cardamom, cinnamon and ginger.$3.99
Mango Lassi$5.99
Rose Milk
Milk made with Rose Syrup.$5.99
Buttermilk
Buttermilk made with ginger, green chilli, ginger, curry leaves and coriander leaves$4.99
Badam Milk$6.99OUT OF STOCK
Lime Soda$4.99
Nanaari Sarbath$5.99
Can Soda$1.99
Water bottle$0.99
Madurai Special Jigarthanda
Jigarthanda is a cold beverage that is famous in the South Indian city of Madurai that is made with milk, almond gum, sarsaparilla root syrup, sugar and ice-cream$9.99
Strawberry Milk shake$7.99OUT OF STOCK
Chocolate Milk Shake$6.99
Vanilla Milkshake$6.99
Redbull$6.99OUT OF STOCK
Chickoo Shake$5.99OUT OF STOCK