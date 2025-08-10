Subscribe to our SMS program for more offers!18% gratuity will be added for party of 7 and more. For any Dietary restrictions, please contact the server.
Veg Starter
_Samosa_
2 piece pastry filled with potato fillings. Served with mint or tamarind chutney.$6.99
_Mix Veg Pakkora_
Deep fried battered mix veg pakkora.$8.99
_Gobi 65_
Deep fried battered cauliflower florets served with onion and lemons.$12.99
Gobi 555
Deep fried Cauliflower tossed in house made chili sauce and cream.$12.99
_Chilli Gobi_
Deep Fried Cauliflower tossed with soy and chilli sauce. Garnished with spring onions.$13.99
Gobi Manchurian
Fried cauliflower tossed with soy sauce, corn flour, onion, crushed garlic and ginger.$12.99
_Curry Leaf Gobi_
Fried Gobi Corn cooked in curry leaf based spices.$12.99
Nalla Karam Gobi
Deep Fried Gobi cooked in spicy house special spices.$12.99
Paneer 65
Deep fried battered paneer served with onion and lemons.$13.99
_Paneer 555_
Deep fried Paneer tossed with house made spicy sauce and garnished with cashews.$13.99
_Chilli Paneer_
Deep Fried Paneer tossed with soy and chilli sauce. Garnished with spring onions.$13.99
_Paneer Manchurian_
Fried Paneer tossed with soy sauce, corn flour, onion, crushed garlic and ginger.$13.99
_Curry Leaf Paneer_
Fried Paneer cooked in curry leaf based spices.$14.99
_Nalla Karam Paneer_
Deep Fried Paneer cooked in spicy house special spices.$13.99
_Pepper Baby Corn_
Baby corn fritters sauteed with black pepper and onions$12.99
Baby Corn 555
Fried Baby Corn tossed in chilli and cream sauce$12.99
Chili Baby Corn
Fried Baby Corn tossed with chili sauce.$12.99
Baby Corn Manchurian
Curry Leaf Baby Corn
Nalla Karam Baby Corn
_Medhu Vada_
Daal fried fritters served with Sambar and coconut chutney.$8.99
_Sambar Vada_
Deep fried fritter soaked in sambar$10.99
_Rasam Vada_
Deep fried fritter soaked in rasam$9.99
_Thayir (Dahi) Vada_
Deep fried fritter soaked in yogurt$9.99
Non-Veg Starter
_Kalaki_
Egg beaten with house made sauce, cooked on the tava.$6.99
_Masala Omelette_
Omelette made with onions, peppers, tomatos and Indian spices.$7.99
Half Boil
Soft-boiled eggs with a runny yolk, seasoned with a touch of salt and pepper.$5.99
Egg Burji
Scrambled eggs cooked with onions, tomatoes, and aromatic spices.$7.99
_Madurai Chicken 65_
Deep fried battered chicken.$14.99
_Chicken 555_
Deep Fried chicken tossed with house made spicy sauce. Garnished with cashews.$14.99
_Chicken Manchurian_
Fried chicken tossed with soy sauce, corn flour, onion, crushed garlic and ginger$14.99
_Chilli Chicken_
Deep Fried chicken tossed with soy and chilli sauce.$14.99
_Curry Leaf Chicken_
Fried chicken cooked in curry leaf based spices.$14.99
_Pepper Chicken_
Chicken cooked with house made spices and tossed with lots of pepper.$14.99
Chicken Chukka$14.99
Chicken Gramathu Varuval$14.99
_Nalla Karam Chicken Varuval_
Deep Fried Chicken cooked in spicy house special spices.$14.99
_Chicken Lollipop_
Deep fried battered lollipop shaped Chicken wings$14.99
Masala Chicken Lollipop
Deep fried battered lollipop shaped Chicken wings$14.99
Mutton Chukka
Goat cubes cooked with house made spices and saute'd with Onion, curry leaves and cilantro.$16.99
_Mutton Nei (Ghee) Chukka_$17.99
Mutton Pepper Fry$16.99
_Pomfret Tava Fish Fry_
Cut Pompano fish marinated overnight and pan fried.$14.99
_Apollo Fish_
Crispy fried fish coated in a tangy, spicy sauce.$15.99
_Eraa Thokku (Shrimp)_
Shrimp cooked with house made spices and onion-tomato sauce.$15.99
MK Special Nalla Karam Shrimp Varuval
Deep Fried Shrimp cooked in spicy house special spices.$15.99
Shrimp 555$15.99
Shrimp Manchurian
Fried shrimp tossed with soy sauce, corn flour, onion, crushed garlic and ginger$15.99
Chilli Shrimp
Entree
Veg Biriyani$13.99
Paneer Biriyani$16.99
Egg Biriyani$14.99
Chicken Kheema Biriyani$15.99
Boneless Chicken Biriyani$15.99
Goat Kheema Biriyani$18.99
Shrimp Biriyani$16.99
Goat Biryani$17.99
_Parotta-Veg Kuruma_$11.99
_Parotta-Goat Salna_$16.99
Parotta- Goat Chukka-Goat Salna$19.99
_Parotta- Chicken Chukka-Chicken Salna_$17.99
_Parotta-Chicken Salna_$14.99
Parotta (2 PCS)$4.99
Extra Salan 4 Oz$0.99