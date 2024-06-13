Madurai Kitchen 28251 Diehl Road Warrenville 60555
Thaali
Soup
Veg Starter
- Samosa
2 piece pastry filled with potato fillings. Served with mint or tamarind chutney.$5.99
- Mix Veg Pakkora
Deep fried battered mix veg pakkora.$7.99
- Medhu Vada
Daal fried fritters served with Sambar and coconut chutney.$7.99
- Sambar Vada
Deep fried fritter soaked in sambar$8.99
- Gobi 65
Deep fried battered cauliflower florets served with onion and lemons.$11.99
- Chilli Gobi
Deep Fried Cauliflower tossed with soy and chilli sauce. Garnished with spring onions.$11.99
- Paneer 555
Deep fried Paneer tossed with house made spicy sauce and garnished with cashews.$12.99
- Chilli Paneer
Deep Fried Paneer tossed with soy and chilli sauce. Garnished with spring onions.$12.99
- Paneer Manchurian
Fried Paneer tossed with soy sauce, corn flour, onion, crushed garlic and ginger.$12.99
- Gobi Manchurian
Fried cauliflower tossed with soy sauce, corn flour, onion, crushed garlic and ginger.$11.99
- Veg Ball Manchurian
Ball shaped mix veg deep fried and cooked in Manchurian sauce.$12.99
- Dahi Vada$9.99
- Rasam Vada$9.99
Non-Veg Starter
- Kalaki
Egg beaten with house made sauce, cooked on the tava.$6.99
- Masala Omelette
Omelette made with onions, peppers, tomatos and Indian spices.$7.99
- Madurai Chicken 65
Deep fried battered chicken.$14.99
- Pepper Chicken
Chicken cooked with house made spices and tossed with lots of pepper.$14.99
- Chicken 555
Deep Fried chicken tossed with house made spicy sauce. Garnished with cashews.$14.99
- Chilli Chicken
Deep Fried chicken tossed with soy and chilli sauce.$14.99
- Eraa Thokku (Shrimp)
Shrimp cooked with house made spices and onion-tomato sauce.$15.99
- Pomfret Tava Fish Fry
Cut Pompano fish marinated overnight and pan fried.$14.99
- Mutton Chukka
Goat cubes cooked with house made spices and saute'd with Onion, curry leaves and cilantro.$16.99
- Chicken Manchurian
Fried chicken tossed with soy sauce, corn flour, onion, crushed garlic and ginger$14.99
- Fish 65
Deep Fried Battered Tilapia Fish$15.99
- Chicken Lollipop
Deep fried battered lollipop shaped Chicken wings$14.99
Veg Entree
- Daal Tadka (Tomato/Spinach)
Lentils cooked with your choice of Tomato or Spinach.$11.99
- Sambar
Authentic lentil based curry cooked with chef choice vegetables.$10.99
- Veg Kuruma
Mixed Vegetable Curry$13.99
- Paneer Butter Masala
Panner cooked with onion tomato paste. Garnished with cream and dried fenugreek leaves.$14.99
- Panner Tikka Masala
Panner cooked with onion tomato paste, bell peppers. Garnished with cream and dried fenugreek leaves.$14.99
- Kadai Panner
Panner cooked with onion tomato paste and house made spices.$14.99
- Chettinad Veg Curry
Mixed Veg curry made with chettinad based spices.$12.99
- Aloo Gobi Masala
Potato and Cauliflower cooked in house made sauce.$12.99
- Poondu Kara Kulumbu$11.99
- Ennai Kathirika Kara Kulumbu
Authentic tamarind based curry. You can customize it with one of the options: Egg Plant, Okra, Garlic, Pepper or sun-dried vegetable (Vathal)$12.99
- Channa Masala$11.99
- Rasam$5.99
Non veg entree
- Chettinad Egg Curry
Boiled Egg cooked with chettinad style masala.$13.99
- Chettinad Chicken Curry
Chicken cooked with chettinad style masala.$15.99
- Chettinad Goat Curry
Goat cooked with chettinad style masala.$17.99
- Butter Chicken$15.99
- Chicken Tikka Masala
Chicken cooked with onion tomato paste, bell peppers. Garnished with cream and dried fenugreek leaves.$15.99
- Kadai Chicken
Chicken cooked with onion tomato paste and house made spices.$15.99
- Chicken Kuruma$15.99
- Andra Goat Curry$17.99
- Andra Chicken Curry
Chicken cooked in spicy Andra based sauce.$15.99
- Andra Egg Curry$13.99
- Mutton Kuruma$17.99
- Vavval Meen (Pomfret Fish) Kulumbu
Fish cooked with chettinad style masala.$16.99
- Prawn Masala$17.99
Indo-Chinese
- Veg Fried Rice
Indo-Chinese Veg Fried Rice$14.99
- Egg Fried Rice
Indo-Chinese Egg Fried Rice$15.99
- Chicken Fried Rice
Indo-Chinese Chicken Fried Rice$16.99
- Schezwan Chicken Fried Rice$17.99
- Schezwan Egg Fried Rice$16.99
- Schezwan Veg Fried Rice
Spicy Indo-Chinese Veg Fried Rice$15.99
Chicken Fried Rice
Indo-Chinese Chicken Fried Rice
Dosa Corner
Tiffin Combo
- Idli Sambar Chutney$7.99
- Idli Vada$9.99
- Ghee Podi Idli$9.99OUT OF STOCK
- Ghee Pongal$10.99
- Ghee Pongal Vada$13.99
- Poori Masala
Deep Fried wheat based bread with potatoe masala$12.99
- Parotta- Chicken Chukka-Chicken Salna$17.99
- Parotta- Goat Chukka-Goat Salna$19.99
- Chapathi-Chicken Chukka-Chicken Salna$15.99
- Chapathi-Goat Chukka-Goat Salna$17.99
- Parotta-Veg Kuruma$11.99
- Parotta-Chicken Salna$14.99
- Parotta-Goat Salna$16.99
- Chapathi-Veg Kuruma$12.99
- Chapathi-Chicken Salna$15.99
- Chapathi-Goat Salna$17.99
- Idiyappam
Idiyappam with coconut milk and Veg Curry$12.99OUT OF STOCK
- Aapam
Authentic steamed crepe served with coconut milk and Veg Kuruma. Available Only in the EVENING$13.99OUT OF STOCK
- Mini Tiffin
Idli, Vada, Ghee Pongal and Plain Dosa$13.99
- MK Special Tiffin
Idli, Vada, Ghee Pongal, Masala Dosa and Dessert$16.99
- Chole Bhatura
Deep Fried bread with chickpeas curry$14.99
MK Special Parotta
Tandoori
- Quarter Tandoori Chicken
Chicken leg marinated with house made spices and baked in clay oven. Served with chilli mayo.$12.99
- Half Tandoori Chicken
Chicken leg marinated with house made spices and baked in clay oven. Served with chilli mayo.$18.99
- Full Tandoori Chicken
chicken marinated with house made spices and baked in clay oven. Served with Chilli Maya.$29.99
- Chicken Tikka Kebab
Chicken cubes marinated with house made spices and baked in clay oven. Served with chilli mayo.$16.99
- Paneer Tikka
Paneer cubes marinated with house made spices and baked in clay oven. Served with chilli mayo.$15.99
- Malai Kebab$16.99
- Tandoori Whole Fish$19.99
Biriyani_MK
- Veg Biriyani$11.99
- Paneer Biriyani$11.99
- Veg Kheema Biriyani$12.99OUT OF STOCK
- Egg Biriyani$13.99
- Chicken Dum Biriyani$12.99
- Chicken Kheema Biriyani$13.99
- Boneless Chicken Biriyani$15.99
- Goat Biryani$15.99
- Shrimp Biriyani$15.99
- Goat Kheema Biriyani$17.99
- Thalappakatti Goat biriyani$15.99OUT OF STOCK
- Open Food
- Wedding Style Chicken Bhai Biryani$15.99OUT OF STOCK
- Ambur Chicken Biriyani
Chicken cooked with in-house made sauce, spices, chicken and Basmati Rice.$17.99OUT OF STOCK
- Ambur Chicken Biriyani
Chicken cooked with in-house made sauce, spices, chicken and Basmati Rice.$17.99OUT OF STOCK
Drinks
- Indian Coffee$3.99
- Masala chai
Tea made with milk, tea powder, cardamom, cinnamon and ginger.$3.99
- Mango Lassi$4.99
- Rose Milk
Milk made with Rose Syrup.$4.99
- Buttermilk
Buttermilk made with ginger, green chilli, ginger, curry leaves and coriander leaves$4.99
- Nanaari Sarbath$3.99
- Can Soda$1.99
- Water bottle$0.99